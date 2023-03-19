Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after buying an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after buying an additional 153,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

