Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $420,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $690.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $710.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

