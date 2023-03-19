Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $337,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

