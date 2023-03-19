Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $208.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

