Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $365,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

