Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

