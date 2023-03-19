Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

