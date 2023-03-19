Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

