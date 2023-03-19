Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Down 3.6 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.