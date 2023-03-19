Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

