Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
