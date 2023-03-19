Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

