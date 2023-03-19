Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.