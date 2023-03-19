Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 863 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

FCTR opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

