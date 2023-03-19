Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

