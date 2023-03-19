Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 588.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $62.55 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

