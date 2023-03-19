Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

Stock analysts at SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNTA opened at $3.90 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.