Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

Stock analysts at SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $3.90 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.