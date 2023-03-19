Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.22. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 213,653 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Recommended Stories
