Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.22. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 213,653 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

