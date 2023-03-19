Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.70 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities
Central Securities Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
