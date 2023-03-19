Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.70 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

Central Securities Profile

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

