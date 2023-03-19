Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 340.41% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

