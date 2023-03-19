Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

