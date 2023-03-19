Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $24.32

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $22.96. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 150,729 shares trading hands.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,070. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

