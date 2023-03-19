Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $485.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.52.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $350.01 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $578.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

