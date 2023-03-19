Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.64 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CKPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

