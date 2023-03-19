Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.