Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $239.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Shares of CB stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.33.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

