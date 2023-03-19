Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

