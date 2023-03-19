Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 31,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 128,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $483,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,657.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cimpress by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cimpress by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 70,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

