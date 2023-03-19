Citigroup Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $725.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,497,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

