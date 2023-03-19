Citigroup Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $725.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.14.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
