Citigroup Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.