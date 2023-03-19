Citigroup Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $7.21

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 6.1 %

XPEV opened at $8.84 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.