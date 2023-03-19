CLSA Downgrades Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) to Underperform

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KONMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.23. Konami Group has a one year low of C$20.68 and a one year high of C$34.08.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

