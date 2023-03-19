Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Comparison

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21% Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 5.43 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -6.33 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.87 -$302.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pagaya Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 5 10 9 0 2.17 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $69.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 300.97%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.17, meaning that its stock price is 717% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

