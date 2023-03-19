Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ELP opened at $6.23 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

