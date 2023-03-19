Comparing Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A Paul Mueller $184.61 million 0.25 $7.00 million $1.54 27.60

Ares Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paul Mueller.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% Paul Mueller 0.93% 4.80% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co. engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory. The Industrial Equipment segment sells products directly to industrial customers such as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment, biopharmaceutical equipment, and pure water equipment. The Field Fabrication segment offers large field-fabricated tanks and vessels that cannot be built and shipped from the plant. The Transportation segment focuses on the delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The Other and Corporate segment represents other revenue, unallocated corporate assets and expenses, and corporate other income. The company was founded by Paul J. Mueller and Gordon Mann in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

