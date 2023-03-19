Comparing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon GloboCare and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $104.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 17.41 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -1.86 Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.40 $466.74 million $3.22 27.49

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Booz Allen Hamilton 4.76% 51.31% 9.56%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Avalon GloboCare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.