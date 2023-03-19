Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red River Bancshares and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Western Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.22%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.04 $36.92 million $5.14 9.30 First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.42 $21.70 million $2.23 8.64

Red River Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.63% 14.54% 1.18% First Western Financial 16.83% 9.89% 0.86%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

