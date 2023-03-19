Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.