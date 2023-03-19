Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

