Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 6.1 %

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

