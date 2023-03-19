Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,128 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.