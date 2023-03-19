Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

