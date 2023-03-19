Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $508.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.