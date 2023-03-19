Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $275,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 81.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

