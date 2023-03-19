Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $279,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 392,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

