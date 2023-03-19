Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.