Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.