Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $392,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average is $536.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

