Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $12.60 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

XBI stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.