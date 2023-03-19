Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $721,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

