Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $113.13 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

