Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000. Stryker comprises approximately 2.7% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $238.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

